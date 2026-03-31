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Trump's Bold Call: 'Take Your Own Oil'

President Donald Trump urged countries uninvolved in U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran to secure their own oil from the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting France's and Britain's lack of support. He criticized these nations for not aiding in efforts that affected global energy markets and suggested alternatives to relying on U.S. assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:21 IST
Trump's Bold Call: 'Take Your Own Oil'
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump issued a bold directive on Tuesday, asking nations uninvolved in the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran to secure oil from the Strait of Hormuz themselves. Trump specifically called out Britain and France, citing their failure to assist in ongoing efforts against Iran, which have disrupted oil traffic.

Trump accused countries such as the United Kingdom, which refused to engage in aggressive actions against Iran, of relying too heavily on America. He suggested they purchase U.S. oil or muster the resolve to seize it from the Strait. According to Trump, these nations must now 'learn how to fight' for themselves.

Additionally, Trump berated France for blocking military supply planes en route to Israel from flying over French airspace, pointing out their reluctance to support allied efforts that have prompted fluctuations in the global energy markets.

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