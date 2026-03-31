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Tensions Escalate: US and Israel Intensify Strikes on Iran

The US and Israel have intensified attacks on Iran, striking a city housing nuclear sites and an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, escalating the conflict that has disrupted global oil supply. The war has led to over 3,000 deaths and increased global oil prices, affecting worldwide economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:26 IST
Tensions Escalate: US and Israel Intensify Strikes on Iran
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The United States and Israel have ramped up military operations against Iran, targeting key nuclear sites and oil infrastructure, escalating a conflict that has reverberated throughout the global economy.

A crucial airstrike on Isfahan, a central city home to critical nuclear facilities, and an attack on a Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, have further inflamed tensions.

The conflict has caused severe disruptions to the global oil market, raising prices and affecting economies worldwide, with over 3,000 fatalities recorded since the onset of hostilities.

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