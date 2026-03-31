BJP's Assam Election Drive: Chasing Out Infiltrators, Empowering Women
Smriti Irani, BJP leader, accused Congress of protecting illegal migrants in Assam, leading to unrest. Meanwhile, the BJP emphasizes development led by women and aims to eliminate infiltrators. With women gaining greater electoral influence, the BJP showcases its commitment to progress and cultural preservation in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal to Assam's voters, BJP leader Smriti Irani criticized the Congress for allegedly protecting illegal migrants, sparking turmoil in the region. Speaking at election rallies in Dhemaji district, Irani stressed the importance of ousting infiltrators as a matter of national security and integrity.
Emphasizing the role of women in Assam's development, Irani highlighted the evolving political landscape where women are now influencers in electoral decisions. Smriti Irani pointed out the BJP's advocacy for women's empowerment, showcasing their engagement in the modern civic narrative.
The BJP, she claimed, is committed to Assam's progress, steeped in cultural reverence and historical preservation, demonstrated by initiatives like the development of spiritual tourism and memorials. Such initiatives underline the BJP's vision for a progressive Assam free from past unrest and militancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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