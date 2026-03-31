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Trump's Bold Move: Seizing Kharg Island to Control Oil

President Trump is considering a high-risk strategy to seize Iran's Kharg Island, a key player in the Iranian oil industry, to gain leverage in negotiations. Experts suggest a naval blockade could be more effective and less risky, as military action could escalate conflicts with Iranian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:41 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Seizing Kharg Island to Control Oil
  • Country:
  • United States

In a provocative move, President Donald Trump is weighing the deployment of ground troops to capture Kharg Island, Iran's vital oil hub, which handles 90% of its exports. While experts question this aggressive strategy's success, they propose a sea blockade as a more viable alternative for leveraging negotiations.

Concerns mount as military analysts warn that occupying Kharg Island will endanger American lives and might not end the conflict. Iran, alongside its proxies, could retaliate, escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf and impacting global energy prices. Trump maintains several options are available, including military action and intensified diplomatic efforts.

Despite asserting that striking Kharg Island would cripple Iran's oil revenue, experts argue that such actions might not force Iran into compliance. Observers suggest targeted actions on Iran's oil exports, while a safer maritime strategy could avoid direct confrontation and focus on exerting pressure through isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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