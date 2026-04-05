Trump Declares Power Plant and Bridge Day in Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that an upcoming Tuesday will be observed as 'Power Plant Day' and 'Bridge Day' in Iran. The statement was shared on the social media platform, suggesting a significant event or initiative impacting infrastructure in Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:51 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, to make a significant announcement related to Iran.
In a post shared on Sunday, Trump declared that an upcoming Tuesday would be known as 'Power Plant Day' and 'Bridge Day' in Iran.
The message hinted at a major initiative or event, likely affecting Iran's infrastructure and development sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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