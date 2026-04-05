Small LPG Cylinder Sales Surge Amid Supply Ramp-Up

In a bid to meet rising demand, the sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders has surged significantly, with figures reaching 6.6 lakh bottles since March 23, 2026, according to the oil ministry.

Unlike larger, subsidized domestic cylinders, these 5-kg variants, known as FTL cylinders, are sold at market rates and can be obtained with just a valid ID, bypassing the need for address proof.

The government has focused on ensuring seamless domestic LPG and PNG supplies, especially for households and essential services like hospitals, while cracking down on black market practices with 50,000 cylinders seized and several dealerships suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)