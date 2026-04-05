Small LPG Cylinder Sales Surge Amid Supply Ramp-Up
Sales of 5-kg LPG cylinders have increased significantly, with 6.6 lakh units sold since March 2026. The government is focusing on domestic and essential services gas supplies, combating black marketing, and maintaining steady fuel supply despite commercial capping. The oil ministry reassures against panic buying.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to meet rising demand, the sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders has surged significantly, with figures reaching 6.6 lakh bottles since March 23, 2026, according to the oil ministry.
Unlike larger, subsidized domestic cylinders, these 5-kg variants, known as FTL cylinders, are sold at market rates and can be obtained with just a valid ID, bypassing the need for address proof.
The government has focused on ensuring seamless domestic LPG and PNG supplies, especially for households and essential services like hospitals, while cracking down on black market practices with 50,000 cylinders seized and several dealerships suspended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LPG
- supply
- sales
- cylinders
- government
- demand
- subsidized
- domestic
- black marketing
- refinery
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