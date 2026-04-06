Celebrating BJP's 47-Year Journey from Roots to Leadership

On Monday, Rajasthan's Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham marked the 47th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by extending his warm greetings. He noted the significant transformation from its inception as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, highlighting its status as the largest political organization globally, committed to the principle of Antyodaya and empowering grassroots leadership.

During a press meet, Bedham stated, "I extend heartfelt greetings on the occasion of BJP's foundation day. Originating from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and founded by five visionaries, the party prioritizes national interest and clean politics. Unlike family-centric parties, the BJP is distinctive for enabling workers at the booth level to ascend to leadership roles such as Prime Minister and Chief Minister." He emphasized that the BJP, dedicated to uplifting the last person, has now grown into the world's largest political party, aspiring to achieve the objectives of a developed Rajasthan and India by 2047 under the leadership of National President Nitin Nabin and state party President Madan Rathore.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh served as the precursor to the BJP. Founded in 1950 by Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, it laid the foundations of the party's ideology. Post-Emergency in 1977, the Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party, aiming to overthrow Congress dominance. Membership disputes with the RSS led to the formation of the BJP on April 6, 1980. Since then, BJP has produced two Prime Ministers: Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with monumental wins in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing 303 seats, the highest in its history.

(With inputs from agencies.)