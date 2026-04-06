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Telangana's Food Safety Drive: A Step Towards Healthier Future

The Telangana government launched a Food Safety Awareness Walkathon in Hyderabad, promoting a Health Week initiative to educate citizens on safe food consumption and the dangers of adulteration. Officials called for public responsibility alongside governmental efforts to enhance public health in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:34 IST
Telangana's Food Safety Drive: A Step Towards Healthier Future
Participants join Food Safety Awareness Walkathon at Necklace Road in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Monday, the Telangana government hosted a large-scale Food Safety Awareness Walkathon at Hyderabad's Necklace Road, marking the beginning of its flagship programme 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika'. As part of Health Week observed from April 6 to April 11, this initiative seeks to inform citizens about safe food consumption and the perils of adulterated food. Officials underscored the importance of individual responsibility along with governmental actions in pursuing this cause.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha flagged off the event, emphasizing public awareness as crucial for achieving better health outcomes. Speaking to ANI, he expressed the need for every citizen to understand their food choices and avoid adulterated items. He reassured citizens of governmental support but stressed the need for personal health management starting with this walk.

The event witnessed active participation from officials, health workers, students, and citizens, highlighting extensive public engagement. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar praised the initiative, urging everyone to maintain their health by choosing the right food. The walkathon is a part of a wider range of activities organized during Health Week, designed to advocate preventive healthcare, enforce food safety standards, and promote healthy lifestyle habits throughout Telangana.

Officials revealed that these campaigns aim to motivate citizens to make informed food choices and remain vigilant against adulteration, thereby improving public health indicators across the state. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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