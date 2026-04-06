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Massive Landslide Strikes Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Restoration Efforts Underway

A large landslide caused by heavy rainfall has blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, halting traffic. Restoration efforts are in progress with machinery deployed to clear the debris. Travelers are advised to check the highway's status on social media before commuting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:44 IST
Massive Landslide Strikes Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Restoration Efforts Underway
Deputy Traffic Inspector Vinay Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant landslide disrupted the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday night, leaving a major section of the road impassable in Ramban district. Deputy Traffic Inspector Vinay Gupta, speaking with ANI, stressed the importance of travelers staying updated via social media and recommended avoiding night travel due to safety concerns.

The landslide, which occurred around 12:30 AM near Karol Bridge, involved massive debris including rocks and mud that blocked both lanes. Heavy machinery has been deployed by the National Highway Authority in a brisk effort to restore road connectivity, although officials warn that the process will require time.

Previously, minor landslides were common, but this event was unusually large. Meanwhile, J&K Police have advised commuters to refrain from using the highway until favorable weather conditions return and the road is cleared. Continuous updates on the progress of the restoration can be found on official traffic police social media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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