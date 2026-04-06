India's Maritime Resilience Amid West Asia Turmoil

The India-flagged vessel Green Asha has successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by official sources to ANI on Monday. This vessel marks the eighth India-flagged LPG carrier to pass through the strait since February 28, amid ongoing regional conflict.

In a similar development, the India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi safely transited the strait on Friday night, transporting approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), according to official sources. Previously, on March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG reached the Vadinar Terminal in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The vessel MT Jag Vasant is scheduled to transfer its cargo via a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation at anchorage. The Indian Navy remains on standby to provide support to the merchant vessels, as confirmed by sources to ANI. Amidst these developments, India is negotiating with Iran to permit vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, despite the maritime blockade linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

At a joint briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, assured that Indian vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf are under close surveillance. "All seafarers remain safe," he emphasized, noting that 18 Indian vessels and around 485 seafarers are in the region. He further mentioned that more than 964 seafarers have been repatriated while port operations in India remain unaffected.

Mangal highlighted continuous coordination between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other maritime stakeholders. Approximately 598,000 passengers have returned to India amid the escalating security issues in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)