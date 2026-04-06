Sha'Carri Richardson Powers to Victory at Stawell Gift

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson claimed victory at Australia's historic Stawell Gift, a distinguished handicap footrace held on an uphill grass track. Richardson outpaced her competitors, including Australian teen Charlotte Nielsen, to secure the win.

In the women's finals, Richardson crossed the finish line in 13.15 seconds. This remarkable triumph came despite Nielsen's nine-meter head start, highlighting Richardson's prowess and strategic execution on the track.

Richardson, thrilled with her accomplishment, expressed gratitude for the support she received, solidifying her legacy as the third woman to win from scratch since 1989. In the men's event, Christian Coleman, Richardson's boyfriend, was eliminated in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)