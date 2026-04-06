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Oil Price Stability Amid US-Iran Talks

Oil prices remained stable on Monday despite investor concerns over the US-Iran talks and shipping disruptions. Previous sharp price increases were recorded last week as tensions escalated. Though a plan to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz is in place, supply is still affected, leading refiners to seek alternative crude sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:46 IST
Oil Price Stability Amid US-Iran Talks
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Oil prices remained mostly unchanged on Monday in spite of ongoing investor apprehension surrounding the US-Iran talks, alongside persistent shipping disruptions.

The market witnessed an extraordinary price surge in the previous trading session last Thursday, with investors still wary about sustained supply losses.

While diplomatic efforts aim to ease tensions and resolve blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, alternative crude sources are pursued amid continued regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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