Indian Refiners Delay Maintenance Amid Surging Fuel Demand
Indian refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have postponed maintenance shutdowns to accommodate increasing local fuel demand. The decision was confirmed by Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, highlighting the need to prioritize fuel supply over routine maintenance during this period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:23 IST
Indian refiners are postponing maintenance shutdowns of their units to cope with rising local fuel demand, as confirmed by a government official on Monday.
Among those delaying routine maintenance are Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, according to Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the federal oil ministry.
The move underscores the pressure to meet the heightened fuel needs of the population, as supply continuity takes precedence over scheduled upkeep.
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