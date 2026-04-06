Left Menu

Indian Refiners Delay Maintenance Amid Surging Fuel Demand

Indian refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have postponed maintenance shutdowns to accommodate increasing local fuel demand. The decision was confirmed by Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, highlighting the need to prioritize fuel supply over routine maintenance during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:23 IST
Indian Refiners Delay Maintenance Amid Surging Fuel Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian refiners are postponing maintenance shutdowns of their units to cope with rising local fuel demand, as confirmed by a government official on Monday.

Among those delaying routine maintenance are Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, according to Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the federal oil ministry.

The move underscores the pressure to meet the heightened fuel needs of the population, as supply continuity takes precedence over scheduled upkeep.

TRENDING

1
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

 India
2
AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

 Pakistan
4
Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outputs with regard to disposal of appeals: CJI Surya Kant.

Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outpu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026