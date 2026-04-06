Seamless Fuel Supply in Madhya Pradesh Amid West Asia Turmoil

Against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have reassured the public of a stable supply of LPG and automotive fuels in Madhya Pradesh. India's leading oil firms, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, assert that domestic LPG deliveries are uninterrupted, while oil bottling plants are maintaining adequate stocks.

Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, IOCL's Chief General Manager, revealed that significant measures have been taken to prevent hoarding, including conducting numerous raids and seizing LPG cylinders. Moreover, the online booking system, which faced initial challenges, is now fully operational. The state is currently facilitating the distribution of around 2.20 lakh LPG cylinders daily.

Amid the geopolitical tensions, officials urge citizens to stay calm, avoid panicked purchasing, and utilize digital bookings for LPG. Petroleum product supplies remain robust through a network of retail outlets and bulk depots, with daily replenishments by pipelines and rail, ensuring no disruption in the fuel availability across Madhya Pradesh.