Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal's CBI Probe Order

The Delhi High Court has annulled the Lokpal's directive ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against a senior officer of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The court criticized the decision, highlighting the absence of substantial evidence or clear reasoning behind the order.

Delivered on April 6, 2026, the judgment by Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Renu Bhatnagar emphasized that the Lokpal lacked a valid basis for its action. It quashed the order as it pertained to the petitioner, a development arising from unfounded allegations of corruption and office misuse, of which the petitioner was cleared by the CBI and supported by the Directorate General of Vigilance.

The court found fault with the Lokpal's proceedings, underlining the need for specific justifications in investigations, especially when preliminary inquiries favor the accused. The ruling asserted the importance of transparency and accountability in quasi-judicial decisions, preserving fairness in the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)