Punjab's Farmers Hit by Hailstorm: Call for Urgent Relief

In a fervent appeal to the central government, Senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has urged the Union agriculture minister to dispatch a specialized team to Punjab, following devastating hailstorms that have obliterated vast expanses of wheat crops. The Bathinda MP implored the center for a compensation package to rescue beleaguered farmers grappling with adversity.

Concurrently, Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia lambasted the Punjab state administration, petitioning for an immediate Rs 50,000 per acre compensation from the state. Citing widespread crop annihilation by unseasonable weather, the leaders decried the AAP government's failure to conduct damage assessments or announce restorative measures for distressed agriculturists.

Majithia further criticized the state's lethargy in delivering on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's earlier vow to prioritize crop loss compensation. He pressed for legislative action in the upcoming assembly session to ensure a comprehensive compensation framework for losses affecting not only staple crops but vegetables and fruits as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)