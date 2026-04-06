Punjab Government to Compensate Farmers for Crop Losses due to Hailstorm

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has initiated a crop loss assessment in response to significant agricultural damage inflicted by recent inclement weather across the state. Affected farmers are set to receive compensation as the government takes stock of the losses incurred due to persistent rain and hailstorms.

The Chief Minister's announcement came following calls from distressed farmers who are grappling with extensive crop damage reported in multiple districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Muktsar, and Hoshiarpur. The government is endeavoring to support these communities promptly with necessary relief and aid.

In addition, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has reached out to the Union Agriculture Minister, advocating for a comprehensive relief package. He cited the severe weather disturbances that have impacted Punjab's agricultural landscape since March 30, underscoring the need for swift assistance to the affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)