Left Menu

Major Changes in US Health Sector: Medicare Boost, Vaccine Panel Revamp & Big Acquisitions

The US government will increase Medicare Advantage payments to insurers by 2.48% in 2027, boosting shares. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is revising the vaccine advisory panel rules after a judge deemed prior appointments unqualified. Neurocrine acquires Soleno for $2.9 billion, expanding into metabolic disorders. Americans prefer cost-effective and convenient weight-loss pills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:30 IST
Major Changes in US Health Sector: Medicare Boost, Vaccine Panel Revamp & Big Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US government announced a 2.48% increase in Medicare Advantage payments to insurers beginning in 2027, following a near-flat proposal in January. The adjustment has led to a significant rise in insurer stocks, reflecting positive market reception.

In regulatory news, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is updating membership criteria for a crucial vaccine advisory panel. The move comes after a court ruling highlighted the lack of qualifications among previous panel members, impacting the advisory process for the CDC.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Neurocrine Biosciences plans to acquire Soleno Therapeutics for $2.9 billion. This strategic purchase provides Neurocrine with Vykat XR, the only FDA-approved drug for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome, signaling its expansion into treatment for metabolic diseases.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at CPI Office: Local Farmer's Death Sparks Controversy

Tragedy at CPI Office: Local Farmer's Death Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Sabarimala: 9-judge SC bench asks counsels for parties to adhere to timeline, says won't grant more time as other urgent matters are pending.

Sabarimala: 9-judge SC bench asks counsels for parties to adhere to timeline...

 India
3
Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains until at least 9 pm local time, reports AP.

Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains ...

 Global
4
Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran

Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026