Unveiling the Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured in Health Insurance

Many health insurance policyholders are shocked to discover high out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalization, often finding themselves underinsured. Despite paying consistent premiums, strict conditions and low sum insured figures lead to higher personal medical costs.

The common pitfalls include room eligibility rules, where choosing a higher category room results in proportionate deductions across various hospital expenses. Co-payment clauses also regularly contribute to the burden, becoming an ongoing financial concern with each hospital visit.

Sub-limits, non-payable items, and gaps in pre-and post-hospitalization support further decrease payouts. Often these issues appear when claims arise, underscoring the importance of thorough policy evaluation and selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)