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Unveiling the Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured in Health Insurance

Many people find themselves underinsured, paying more out-of-pocket during hospital stays than expected. This often results from insurance policies with strict conditions, low sum insured, and hidden costs like room eligibility rules, co-payments, sub-limits, non-payable hospital charges, and weak support for pre-and post-hospitalization expenses. Understanding these can help in selecting better policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:01 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Costs of Being Underinsured in Health Insurance
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  • India

Many health insurance policyholders are shocked to discover high out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalization, often finding themselves underinsured. Despite paying consistent premiums, strict conditions and low sum insured figures lead to higher personal medical costs.

The common pitfalls include room eligibility rules, where choosing a higher category room results in proportionate deductions across various hospital expenses. Co-payment clauses also regularly contribute to the burden, becoming an ongoing financial concern with each hospital visit.

Sub-limits, non-payable items, and gaps in pre-and post-hospitalization support further decrease payouts. Often these issues appear when claims arise, underscoring the importance of thorough policy evaluation and selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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