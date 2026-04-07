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Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

Air Marshal Umesh Yalla emphasized indigenization and advanced material research to reduce dependency on foreign OEMs and boost India's strategic autonomy. He highlighted the challenges and need for indigenous solutions to enhance the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities at the CAPS-IMR Joint Seminar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:52 IST
Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy
Air Marshal Umesh Yalla, Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Umesh Yalla, head of Maintenance Command in the Indian Air Force, highlighted the urgency for indigenization and advanced research in military aerospace. Speaking at the CAPS-IMR Joint Seminar, he stressed reducing reliance on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to elevate India's strategic independence.

Yalla pointed out that despite significant strides, the aerospace manufacturing sector remains tied to licensed manufacturing dependent on OEM-designed frameworks, often resulting in reliance on foreign suppliers. He cited that to overcome these hurdles and sustain military equipment, indigenous solutions through repair technologies and custom modifications are crucial.

Discussing technical challenges, Yalla acknowledged the complex triad of low volume, high variety, and safety criticality that must be addressed rapidly. He advocated for future focus areas, including adaptive and smart materials such as shape memory alloys, which could revolutionize aerospace technologies with applications in morphing wings and adaptive control systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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