Attacks have targeted facilities at South Pars natural gas field, reports AP citing Iranian media.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:35 IST
Attacks have targeted facilities at South Pars natural gas field, reports AP citing Iranian media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Pars
- energy
- gas field
- attacks
- Iran
- natural gas
- infrastructure
- AP reports
- security
- stability
ALSO READ
Close Call at Bushehr: Near Miss for Iran's Nuclear Facility
Rising Tensions: Attacks on Iran's South Pars Gas Field
Conflict Crucible: US-Iran Standoff at the Strait of Hormuz
Decapitation Strike: Top Iranian Leaders Targeted in U.S.-Israeli Air Raids
Explosive Sounds Erupt at Iran's Petrochemical Hub