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Unwavering Oil Shipments Amidst Conflict: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium's oil shipments remain stable despite alleged attacks by Ukraine on its facilities in Novorossiysk. Kazakhstan's energy ministry reported no disruption, although Russia accused Ukraine of damaging facilities. The CPC handles most of Kazakhstan's oil exports, benefiting from major investors like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:51 IST
Unwavering Oil Shipments Amidst Conflict: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium
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Amidst geopolitical tensions, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's oil shipments through the Black Sea remain unaffected, according to the Kazakh energy ministry. This comes after accusations by Russia's military that Ukraine had damaged key facilities.

The CPC terminal, vital for Kazakhstan's crude exports, remains functional despite reports of mooring point damages and reservoir fires. The pipeline saw substantial growth in supply volumes last year.

The situation remains tense with no official comment from Ukraine or major CPC shareholders like Chevron and Exxon Mobil, yet the Kremlin reaffirms Ukraine's aggressions on the CPC infrastructure, a repeated target according to Russian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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