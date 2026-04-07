Unraveling the Istanbul Consulate Conflict

The tense standoff near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul concluded with police engaging in a gunfight with three attackers. Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci revealed that the individuals are connected to an organization known for exploiting religious beliefs.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Ciftci provided critical insights into the identities of the attackers, highlighting that two of the suspects are brothers.

This revelation sheds light on the intricate connections between regional groups and their tactics across national borders, intensifying security concerns in the area.