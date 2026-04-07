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Voter Roll Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Alleged Discrimination

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges deletion of names from voter rolls, targeting Matua and minority communities. Nearly 91 lakh voters removed post-SIR. Banerjee accuses Centre of discrimination and vows TMC's legal support for affected individuals. Urges voters to protect democratic rights in upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chakdah | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:45 IST
Voter Roll Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Alleged Discrimination
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has raised concerns over the alleged deletion of names belonging to Matua and minority communities from the state's voter rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Addressing a rally in Chakdaha, Banerjee pledged her party's support to those affected.

The revision process led to the removal of approximately 91 lakh voters, according to recent Election Commission data. Banerjee accused the Centre of executing discriminatory practices in the deletion process, asserting the victims were targeted based on their community.

Highlighting her efforts, Banerjee claimed her intervention in the Supreme Court restored 32 lakh names. She encouraged remaining affected individuals to approach the tribunal, promising TMC support. Banerjee also criticized the BJP for dividing Matua votes and emphasized protecting democratic rights in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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