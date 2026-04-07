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Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to the Field: A Midfielder's Legacy

Aaron Ramsey, former midfielder for Wales and Arsenal, announces his retirement from soccer. The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Pumas in Mexico. Ramsey scored 21 goals in 86 appearances for Wales and played in major tournaments, including the 2016 European Championship semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cardiff | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:41 IST
Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to the Field: A Midfielder's Legacy
Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey, celebrated former Wales and Arsenal midfielder, has officially announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 35. Ramsey explained the tough decision in a statement, reflecting on his extensive career and expressing gratitude towards his fans and clubs throughout the years.

Having been out of a club since his injury-hit tenure with Mexican team Pumas ended last year, Ramsey was unable to participate in several games and sessions while dealing with personal matters.

With 21 goals in 86 caps for Wales and memorable performances including the 2016 European Championship semifinals run, Ramsey remains a revered figure in Welsh football. Though he missed recent play-offs, his impact and dedication are celebrated by fans and peers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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