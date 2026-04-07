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Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak

Corinthians have appointed Fernando Diniz as their new head coach following an eight-match winless run that resulted in the sacking of Dorival Junior. Diniz, a former Corinthians player, previously led Fluminense to a Libertadores title and served as Brazil's interim coach before being dismissed in January 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:44 IST
Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak

Corinthians have announced the appointment of Fernando Diniz as head coach, replacing Dorival Junior after an eight-game winless streak ended with his dismissal. The news was shared on Monday night following a 1-0 defeat to Internacional, which left the club perilously positioned just two points above the Serie A relegation zone.

Diniz, a former Corinthians midfielder, has a rich coaching pedigree, having led Fluminense to glory in the Copa Libertadores in 2023 and the Recopa Sudamericana the following year. Despite a stint as Brazil's interim coach, his tenure ended in January 2024 after a disappointing World Cup qualifying defeat.

Corinthians are now set to face Platense in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday, with hopes that Diniz can usher in a new era of success for the struggling Brazilian giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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