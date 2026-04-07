Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak
Corinthians have appointed Fernando Diniz as their new head coach following an eight-match winless run that resulted in the sacking of Dorival Junior. Diniz, a former Corinthians player, previously led Fluminense to a Libertadores title and served as Brazil's interim coach before being dismissed in January 2024.
Corinthians have announced the appointment of Fernando Diniz as head coach, replacing Dorival Junior after an eight-game winless streak ended with his dismissal. The news was shared on Monday night following a 1-0 defeat to Internacional, which left the club perilously positioned just two points above the Serie A relegation zone.
Diniz, a former Corinthians midfielder, has a rich coaching pedigree, having led Fluminense to glory in the Copa Libertadores in 2023 and the Recopa Sudamericana the following year. Despite a stint as Brazil's interim coach, his tenure ended in January 2024 after a disappointing World Cup qualifying defeat.
Corinthians are now set to face Platense in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday, with hopes that Diniz can usher in a new era of success for the struggling Brazilian giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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