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Private Banks Outpace Public Lenders in Deposit Growth Despite Sector Challenges

In the January-March quarter, private sector banks reported higher deposit growth rates compared to public sector banks, amid challenges in mobilising deposits. IDFC First Bank led the private sector with a 17.2% increase. Public banks like Bank of India showed comparable growth, while lending advances improved more in public than private banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:36 IST
Private Banks Outpace Public Lenders in Deposit Growth Despite Sector Challenges
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Private sector banks have reported stronger deposit growth rates for the January-March quarter compared to their public sector counterparts, amid industry-wide challenges in deposit mobilisation.

According to data compiled from banks' provisional disclosures, private lenders achieved deposit growth between 12-17% in the fourth quarter of FY26. In contrast, public sector banks recorded growth between 2-14%.

Leading the private sector, IDFC First Bank posted a 17.2% increase. HDFC Bank is expected to maintain a 14% growth rate through FY28. Meanwhile, state-owned banks demonstrated stronger lending advances than the private sector, showing growth in the range of 12-22%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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