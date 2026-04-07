Private Banks Outpace Public Lenders in Deposit Growth Despite Sector Challenges

Private sector banks have reported stronger deposit growth rates for the January-March quarter compared to their public sector counterparts, amid industry-wide challenges in deposit mobilisation.

According to data compiled from banks' provisional disclosures, private lenders achieved deposit growth between 12-17% in the fourth quarter of FY26. In contrast, public sector banks recorded growth between 2-14%.

Leading the private sector, IDFC First Bank posted a 17.2% increase. HDFC Bank is expected to maintain a 14% growth rate through FY28. Meanwhile, state-owned banks demonstrated stronger lending advances than the private sector, showing growth in the range of 12-22%.

(With inputs from agencies.)