On Tuesday, Russian military operations in Ukraine's southeast resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to more than two dozen others, according to Ukrainian officials. Kyiv has accused Moscow of intensifying its military strikes rather than agreeing to an Easter ceasefire agreement.

The eastern Dnipropetrovsk region witnessed targeted attacks when Moscow's troops hit two buses, as detailed by regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha on the Telegram messaging app. One attack by an FPV (first-person-view) drone slammed into a bus in Nikopol's city center, while another struck a bus in a nearby community. The incidents led to the tragic death of four people and injured at least 16 more.

In the southern city of Kherson, located a mere 5 kilometers from the frontline, a relentless Russian half-hour assault on a residential area resulted in the deaths of four elderly civilians and injured seven others. Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have accused Russia of deliberate and systematic FPV drone assaults on civilians, especially in Kherson, with accusations of inflicted 'safaris.' Russia maintains it does not target civilians despite the high casualty rate since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)