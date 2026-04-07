Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Deadly Russian Attacks in Southeast Ukraine

Eight people were killed and more than two dozen injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southeast, as Moscow escalated attacks instead of agreeing to an Easter ceasefire. Targeted drone strikes in Nikopol and Kherson have intensified civilian casualties, drawing criticism from Ukrainian officials, amidst accusations of systemic FPV drone attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:27 IST
Rising Tensions: Deadly Russian Attacks in Southeast Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Russian military operations in Ukraine's southeast resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to more than two dozen others, according to Ukrainian officials. Kyiv has accused Moscow of intensifying its military strikes rather than agreeing to an Easter ceasefire agreement.

The eastern Dnipropetrovsk region witnessed targeted attacks when Moscow's troops hit two buses, as detailed by regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha on the Telegram messaging app. One attack by an FPV (first-person-view) drone slammed into a bus in Nikopol's city center, while another struck a bus in a nearby community. The incidents led to the tragic death of four people and injured at least 16 more.

In the southern city of Kherson, located a mere 5 kilometers from the frontline, a relentless Russian half-hour assault on a residential area resulted in the deaths of four elderly civilians and injured seven others. Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have accused Russia of deliberate and systematic FPV drone assaults on civilians, especially in Kherson, with accusations of inflicted 'safaris.' Russia maintains it does not target civilians despite the high casualty rate since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Aims for Iron Ore Expansion Amidst Rapid Industrialization

Odisha Aims for Iron Ore Expansion Amidst Rapid Industrialization

 India
2
Police Nab Driver for Fake No-Entry Permit in East Delhi

Police Nab Driver for Fake No-Entry Permit in East Delhi

 India
3
Oil Market Turmoil: Trump Pressures Iran Over Hormuz Blockade

Oil Market Turmoil: Trump Pressures Iran Over Hormuz Blockade

 Global
4
Disaster Relief Prioritized: Bihar's Treasury Pledge

Disaster Relief Prioritized: Bihar's Treasury Pledge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026