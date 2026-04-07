Controversy Over Alleged Fake Passports of Assam CM’s Wife
Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, refuted Congress claims that the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holds passports from three nations. Margherita asserted that the documents were fabricated, discrediting the allegations made by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.
- Country:
- India
In recent developments, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has dismissed allegations made by the Congress regarding the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress alleged she possesses passports from the UAE, Antigua-Barbuda, and Egypt.
Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, had produced documents purportedly supporting their claim of multiple passports held by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.
However, Margherita firmly stated that after a thorough investigation through diplomatic channels, these documents have been found to be fake and fabricated, thus nullifying the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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