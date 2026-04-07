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Tharoor's Call: 'Don't Waste Votes on BJP in Kerala'

Shashi Tharoor, at a press conference, urged voters in Kerala not to vote for BJP in the April 9 Assembly polls, calling it a 'waste of votes' as they stand no chance to govern. He advocated for the Congress-led UDF, citing its experience and governance track record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:30 IST
Tharoor's Call: 'Don't Waste Votes on BJP in Kerala'
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader, addressed a press conference on Tuesday, urging Kerala voters to recognize the futility in voting for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9. He emphasized that voting for the Congress-led UDF offers a viable change in governance, with its proven experience and track record.

Tharoor criticized BJP's lack of roots in Kerala and expressed skepticism about their ability to clinch any seats, despite the popularity of national figures like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He confidently predicted that local outcomes would favor the UDF as Kerala seeks change.

The Congress Working Committee member countered claims of UDF-LDF collusion by highlighting the opposing objectives of the two fronts. He stressed that while alliances vary nationally, Kerala's political landscape requires UDF and LDF to be distinct, especially against BJP strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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