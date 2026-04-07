Tharoor's Call: 'Don't Waste Votes on BJP in Kerala'

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader, addressed a press conference on Tuesday, urging Kerala voters to recognize the futility in voting for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9. He emphasized that voting for the Congress-led UDF offers a viable change in governance, with its proven experience and track record.

Tharoor criticized BJP's lack of roots in Kerala and expressed skepticism about their ability to clinch any seats, despite the popularity of national figures like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He confidently predicted that local outcomes would favor the UDF as Kerala seeks change.

The Congress Working Committee member countered claims of UDF-LDF collusion by highlighting the opposing objectives of the two fronts. He stressed that while alliances vary nationally, Kerala's political landscape requires UDF and LDF to be distinct, especially against BJP strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)