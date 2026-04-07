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Chaos in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Violence

The Manipur government has imposed an indefinite curfew in four districts following violence sparked by the death of two children in a bomb explosion. Internet services have been suspended. Protests erupted resulting in two more deaths and damage to properties, prompting strict law enforcement measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:29 IST
Chaos in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Violence
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In response to escalating violence, the Manipur government has imposed an indefinite curfew in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kakching. This decision follows the tragic death of two children in a bomb explosion, sparking outrage and unrest among the local populace.

The authorities have enforced a stringent order prohibiting movement outside residences starting April 7, exempting only essential services and law enforcement agencies. Concurrently, the state government has suspended internet and mobile data services in five valley districts to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Earlier protests saw citizens storming a CRPF camp near Gelmol, leading to two additional deaths and property damage as angered individuals reacted to the initial incident. As a result, security measures have been intensified to restore order and safety in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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