Chaos in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Violence

In response to escalating violence, the Manipur government has imposed an indefinite curfew in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kakching. This decision follows the tragic death of two children in a bomb explosion, sparking outrage and unrest among the local populace.

The authorities have enforced a stringent order prohibiting movement outside residences starting April 7, exempting only essential services and law enforcement agencies. Concurrently, the state government has suspended internet and mobile data services in five valley districts to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Earlier protests saw citizens storming a CRPF camp near Gelmol, leading to two additional deaths and property damage as angered individuals reacted to the initial incident. As a result, security measures have been intensified to restore order and safety in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)