UK Stocks Rally Amid Global Tensions Over Hormuz Strait

UK shares enjoyed an upward trend on Tuesday following the extended weekend, driven by energy and consumer staples stocks. This comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, with potentially severe repercussions looming if Iran fails to comply.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index showed resilience, adding 0.1% to reach 10,444.1 points by mid-morning in London, while the midcap FTSE 250 boosted by 0.8%. This performance marks the fifth straight day of gains for the blue-chip index, propelled by impressive performances in media and oil stocks.

Despite the positive movement in many sectors, aerospace and defense struggled, with a survey highlighting significant cost increases in Britain's services sector. Market participants are now eyeing the upcoming U.S. inflation data for further insights into future interest rate strategies by the Federal Reserve.