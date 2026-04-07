U.S. Achieves Military Goals in Iran, Says Vice President Vance

The United States has largely accomplished its military objectives in Iran, announced U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday. This revelation marks a significant milestone in U.S.-Iran relations, highlighting strategic achievements.

Vance's statement underscores the progress made by American military efforts in the region, reflecting the culmination of extensive planning and execution.

Reporters Humeyra Pamuk and Anita Komuves covered the announcement, while editor Kevin Liffey managed editorial adjustments. The news underscores the evolving landscape of military and diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)