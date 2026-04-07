Left Menu

ICAR Launches Groundbreaking Task Force to Combat Global Agricultural Challenges

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has formed a special task force to tackle global agricultural challenges. The initiative aims to enhance national food security with strategies like improved farmer outreach and balanced fertilizer use, targeting aspirational districts and promoting efficient resource use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:53 IST
ICAR Launches Groundbreaking Task Force to Combat Global Agricultural Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has taken a decisive step in addressing global agricultural issues by establishing a special task force, as announced by the agriculture ministry. During its inaugural meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and the Director General of ICAR, the task force developed a comprehensive framework aimed at safeguarding national food and input security.

A major resolution was to expand the 'Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav' program, enhancing its scope to boost farmer outreach in 100 aspirational districts. This initiative will deliver complete agricultural practice packages and aims to build on-ground confidence among farmers. Additionally, a campaign focused on balanced fertiliser use and bio-inputs will be launched.

ICAR will undertake district-wise assessments to optimise fertilizer consumption specifically for wheat and rice and improve resource efficiency. In regions with low rice productivity, high-value alternatives like eco-fisheries integration are being promoted. The task force also highlights Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) as a principal mechanisation strategy, supported by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Meteorology, providing farmers with real-time advisories. Designated nodal officers will monitor progress, ensuring coordinated actionable plans across priority areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

 Israel
2
Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

 India
3
Trump's Ultimatum: A Precarious Peace or Imminent Conflict?

Trump's Ultimatum: A Precarious Peace or Imminent Conflict?

 United States
4
Trump's Ultimatum Pushes US-Iran Tensions to the Brink

Trump's Ultimatum Pushes US-Iran Tensions to the Brink

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026