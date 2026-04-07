ICAR Launches Groundbreaking Task Force to Combat Global Agricultural Challenges

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has taken a decisive step in addressing global agricultural issues by establishing a special task force, as announced by the agriculture ministry. During its inaugural meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and the Director General of ICAR, the task force developed a comprehensive framework aimed at safeguarding national food and input security.

A major resolution was to expand the 'Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav' program, enhancing its scope to boost farmer outreach in 100 aspirational districts. This initiative will deliver complete agricultural practice packages and aims to build on-ground confidence among farmers. Additionally, a campaign focused on balanced fertiliser use and bio-inputs will be launched.

ICAR will undertake district-wise assessments to optimise fertilizer consumption specifically for wheat and rice and improve resource efficiency. In regions with low rice productivity, high-value alternatives like eco-fisheries integration are being promoted. The task force also highlights Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) as a principal mechanisation strategy, supported by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Meteorology, providing farmers with real-time advisories. Designated nodal officers will monitor progress, ensuring coordinated actionable plans across priority areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)