Transforming Agriculture: India's Strategic Farming Revolution

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outlined strategic plans to revolutionize Indian agriculture by aligning crop-specific roadmaps with regional geographical and climatic conditions. This initiative aims to foster scientific farming and substantially increase farmers' income across the nation.

Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to transparency by using 'Farmer ID' as the foundation for direct benefit transfer, potentially overhauling the agricultural ecosystem. As part of this framework, the distribution of fertilizers and implementation of various schemes will be synchronized with Farmer IDs, which are under creation nationwide.

The minister also announced the launch of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' a campaign promoting organic farming and efficient resource use. Concurrently, a legislative measure to combat the sale of counterfeit fertilizers is set to enhance the protection and profitability of agriculture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)