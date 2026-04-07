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Transforming Agriculture: India's Strategic Farming Revolution

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to introduce crop-specific agricultural roadmaps and Farmer IDs to enhance farming efficiency and transparency in India. The Centre collaborates with states to implement scientific methods and promote sustainable practices. A new law aims to curb the distribution of counterfeit fertilizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:39 IST
Transforming Agriculture: India's Strategic Farming Revolution
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Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outlined strategic plans to revolutionize Indian agriculture by aligning crop-specific roadmaps with regional geographical and climatic conditions. This initiative aims to foster scientific farming and substantially increase farmers' income across the nation.

Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to transparency by using 'Farmer ID' as the foundation for direct benefit transfer, potentially overhauling the agricultural ecosystem. As part of this framework, the distribution of fertilizers and implementation of various schemes will be synchronized with Farmer IDs, which are under creation nationwide.

The minister also announced the launch of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' a campaign promoting organic farming and efficient resource use. Concurrently, a legislative measure to combat the sale of counterfeit fertilizers is set to enhance the protection and profitability of agriculture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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