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Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

A government school in Sikkim's Dikchu has prohibited staff from making personal reels during duty hours, aiming to maintain classroom focus. Only videos related to innovative educational practices are permitted, provided they don't interfere with teaching schedules, according to the principal's directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST
Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours
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  • India

In a decisive move, a government school in Sikkim's Dikchu has banned staff from creating personal social media reels during work hours. This initiative aims to keep both students and teachers focused on educational activities.

The school's principal, Santosh Regmi, specified in a formal notice that all staff members must desist from producing personal reels while on duty within the school compound. The decision underscores the school's commitment to ensuring an environment conducive to learning.

Nevertheless, the school permits the creation of videos that fall under 'innovative practices' of teaching, as long as they don't disrupt regular teaching hours. This allows for creative educational techniques without compromising instructional time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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