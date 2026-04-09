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Manipur on Edge: Government Vows Swift Action Post-Bishnupur Attack

The Manipur government, led by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, promises strong measures in collaboration with the Centre to address the Bishnupur bomb attack. This incident, killing two children, sparked widespread protests, pressing authorities to ensure law and order. The CM assures the identification and punishment of those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:49 IST
Manipur on Edge: Government Vows Swift Action Post-Bishnupur Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Bishnupur bomb attack, which took the lives of two children, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announced coordinated action with the Centre to address the tragic incident.

CM Singh, after meeting with representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other groups, emphasized the government's commitment to restoring peace and order.

Protests erupted across the region, demanding justice. Singh assured that perpetrators would be strictly dealt with, reinforcing the administration's determination to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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