Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

Tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Narela area as Rajendra, a 50-year-old employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), faced a brutal assault by neighbors for opposing petrol theft from parked bikes.

The altercation arose during a religious event on March 30 in Bankener village when Rajendra confronted a man and his sons allegedly stealing petrol. What started as a verbal altercation quickly turned violent.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Rajendra's condition worsened, leading to his death on April 8. The police are investigating the incident, with further actions pending the postmortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)