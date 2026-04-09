International Cyber Fraud Crackdown: African Nationals Arrested

Authorities have apprehended two African nationals involved in an alleged international cyber fraud operation that defrauded victims across multiple Indian states out of over Rs 50 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The suspects reportedly posed as women on online platforms to befriend Indian victims and develop emotional bonds before claiming to be in trouble at airports, seeking financial assistance.

Police revealed the arrests resulted from extensive surveillance and technical analysis, tracing at least 12 related complaints. During the investigation, six mobile phones and several incriminating documents were seized, implicating the suspects in a wider network possibly linked to drug trafficking in the Delhi-NCR region.