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International Cyber Fraud Crackdown: African Nationals Arrested

Two African nationals were arrested for allegedly running an international cyber fraud scheme, tricking Indian victims out of over Rs 50 lakh. The accused posed as women online to develop relationships and later fabricated stories to extort money. Police discovered multiple bank accounts linked to the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:50 IST
International Cyber Fraud Crackdown: African Nationals Arrested
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Authorities have apprehended two African nationals involved in an alleged international cyber fraud operation that defrauded victims across multiple Indian states out of over Rs 50 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The suspects reportedly posed as women on online platforms to befriend Indian victims and develop emotional bonds before claiming to be in trouble at airports, seeking financial assistance.

Police revealed the arrests resulted from extensive surveillance and technical analysis, tracing at least 12 related complaints. During the investigation, six mobile phones and several incriminating documents were seized, implicating the suspects in a wider network possibly linked to drug trafficking in the Delhi-NCR region.

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