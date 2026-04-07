Tensions Escalate as Global Markets Brace for U.S.-Iran Standoff Resolution

MSCI's global equities showed a slight decline on Tuesday as U.S. crude oil prices surged above $115 per barrel, reflecting investor anxiety over the ongoing U.S.-Iran standoff. The global market remains tense as Iranian media reported intensified strikes on transport infrastructure and petrochemical plants, with no compliance in sight to President Donald Trump's ultimatum.

Amidst the turmoil, Wall Street indexes faltered with both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 witnessing significant losses. Rick Meckler of Cherry Lane Investments noted the difficulty for investors in making decisions under such uncertain conditions, as Trump's threats of further military action loom large.

The oil price rally further elevated inflation fears, disrupting traders' expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. As the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, global economic stability hangs in the balance, driving cautious investor behavior and impacting major financial indices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)