Gulf Chaos: Energy Supply and Shipping Crisis Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Tensions have soared as the ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran continues to create substantial disruptions across vital energy facilities in the Gulf region. The conflict has critically affected shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

After President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait, Iran has instead escalated its threats, causing widespread damage to at least 40 key energy infrastructure sites, leading to what the International Energy Agency deems the largest supply disruption in history.

The impacts of this disruption are felt across multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, where energy facilities face unprecedented damage, significantly affecting global supply chains and economic stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)