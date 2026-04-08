Asia's Currency Clash: Navigating the Energy Shock
Asian countries are grappling with severe currency depreciation due to rising energy costs sparked by the Iran war. With currencies like the rupee and won at historic lows, foreign exchange interventions are necessary. The ongoing strain from elevated oil prices could prolong this economic turmoil.
Several Asian countries, led by India and the Philippines, have already stepped into the foreign exchange markets to bolster their struggling currencies following the Iran conflict. The energy shock has intensified the region's economic vulnerabilities as crude oil prices have skyrocketed by 55% since February 28.
As the crisis deepens, Asian economies are caught in a difficult cycle of rising energy expenses, imported inflation, and declining currencies—threatening significant destabilization if unchecked. The MSCI emerging market currency index experienced a 3% decline in March, marking its worst performance since September 2022, with major underperformance from countries running current account deficits.
Additionally, countries with sturdy balance sheets like Japan and South Korea aren't immune, as their currencies also suffer. The escalating energy costs have prompted governments to implement fiscal measures such as subsidies, but many experts predict these efforts may prove inadequate if the crisis persists.
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- Asia
- currency
- foreign exchange
- energy shock
- Iran war
- oil prices
- inflation
- India
- Philippines
- Japan
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