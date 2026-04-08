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Opposition Criticizes AAP Government's Borrowing Strategies in Punjab

Opposition leaders in Punjab have criticized the AAP government for increasing the state's debt with a new loan of Rs 1,500 crore, raising the total debt to over Rs 4 lakh crore. They allege poor financial management is leading Punjab into economic distress, contrary to the promises made by AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:23 IST
Opposition Criticizes AAP Government's Borrowing Strategies in Punjab
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The AAP government in Punjab is facing criticism from opposition parties for its handling of the state's finances. Accusations are being leveled against the administration for taking an additional loan of Rs 1,500 crore, increasing the state's debt burden to a staggering Rs 4 lakh crore.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has openly criticized the financial strategies of the Bhagwant Mann-led government. He argues that rather than prioritizing fiscal discipline, the government is resorting to borrowing, thus exacerbating Punjab's financial woes.

In similar tones, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa highlighted the adverse impact of the government's borrowing policy, suggesting that it directs funds towards subsidies and political ventures rather than genuine development. Randhawa claims that such decisions are pushing Punjab closer to a financial emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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