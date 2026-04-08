Carrick's Command: A Red Devil's Revival

Amad Diallo, Manchester United winger, expressed his support for Michael Carrick to become the club's permanent manager. Since stepping in for Ruben Amorim, Carrick has achieved seven wins in ten matches, with just one loss.

The Old Trafford team is now positioned for a potential Champions League return next season, currently standing third in the Premier League with seven games left. Diallo emphasizes Carrick's experience, knowledge of the club, and strong player relationships as pivotal.

Forward Bryan Mbeumo echoed these sentiments, noting the positive impact Carrick has had on the team. Manchester United is set to face Leeds United on April 13, continuing their promising campaign under Carrick's guidance.