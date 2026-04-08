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Carrick's Command: A Red Devil's Revival

Michael Carrick, Manchester United's interim manager, has been endorsed by players to take permanent charge. Under his leadership, the club has achieved significant victories, improving their Premier League standing. Players, including Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, praise his management skills and strong rapport, setting the stage for Champions League contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:29 IST
Carrick's Command: A Red Devil's Revival

Amad Diallo, Manchester United winger, expressed his support for Michael Carrick to become the club's permanent manager. Since stepping in for Ruben Amorim, Carrick has achieved seven wins in ten matches, with just one loss.

The Old Trafford team is now positioned for a potential Champions League return next season, currently standing third in the Premier League with seven games left. Diallo emphasizes Carrick's experience, knowledge of the club, and strong player relationships as pivotal.

Forward Bryan Mbeumo echoed these sentiments, noting the positive impact Carrick has had on the team. Manchester United is set to face Leeds United on April 13, continuing their promising campaign under Carrick's guidance.

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