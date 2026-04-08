Manipur Government Denounces Social Media Rumors Amid Protest Tensions

The Manipur government has firmly rejected circulating social media rumors claiming that security forces have killed innocent protesters in the state.

In a recent post, authorities stressed the need for public discretion and urged citizens to verify information before sharing to avoid fueling unrest.

Emphasizing adherence to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials warned that spreading false news and inciting unrest are punishable offenses, and legal action will be pursued against any such perpetrators.