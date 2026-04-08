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Manipur Government Denounces Social Media Rumors Amid Protest Tensions

The Manipur government has denied social media rumors alleging that security forces killed innocent protesters. Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying information before sharing, to maintain public order and prevent unrest. Legal action will be taken against those spreading false information under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:26 IST
Manipur Government Denounces Social Media Rumors Amid Protest Tensions
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The Manipur government has firmly rejected circulating social media rumors claiming that security forces have killed innocent protesters in the state.

In a recent post, authorities stressed the need for public discretion and urged citizens to verify information before sharing to avoid fueling unrest.

Emphasizing adherence to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials warned that spreading false news and inciting unrest are punishable offenses, and legal action will be pursued against any such perpetrators.

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