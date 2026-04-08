NHRC Demands Investigation into Whistleblower Retaliation Allegations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded action from the Health Ministry, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Delhi Police following complaints of retaliation against whistleblowers. The case revolves around alleged wrongdoing during the FSSAI recruitment process, with accusations of 'fraudulent' documents surfacing.

A whistleblower approached the NHRC, alleging the registration of a police case against individuals who reported the findings of an internal inquiry. The NHRC sees the allegations as potential violations of human rights and has instructed relevant authorities to ensure the safety and confidentiality of the whistleblowers.

The NHRC has specifically instructed the DCP, Central Delhi, to include the FSSAI's inquiry report in their investigation. Concurrently, the Delhi Police is probing unauthorized dissemination of FSSAI documents, with inquiries reaching social media platforms to trace potential leaks.