Trump Declares Total Victory with Iran Ceasefire Deal

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States achieved a 'total and complete victory' following the agreement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Trump conveyed this statement to AFP during a brief call, emphasizing the triumph of the diplomatic efforts.

The ceasefire deal signifies a temporary halt in hostilities, aiming to ease tensions between the United States and Iran. The agreement was reached after intensive negotiations, showcasing the U.S. administration's commitment to resolving conflicts.

Trump's declaration highlights the administration's confidence in the success of the ceasefire arrangement, marking a significant moment in diplomatic relations amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)