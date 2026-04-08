Mass Demolition at Mumbai's Mankhurd: 1,400 Huts Removed

A massive joint operation led by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office resulted in the demolition of approximately 1,400 unauthorized huts in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Wednesday.

The drive targeted a 22-acre government plot at the former Bombay Soap Factory site, which had been encroached upon along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The BMC implemented this eviction under Section 50 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, following directives from the Additional Collector of the eastern suburbs.

To accomplish the task, the BMC's M-East ward mobilized civic teams, including building and factory department officials, alongside police personnel. The operation utilized 200 laborers, heavy machinery such as three Poclain machines, seven JCBs, ten dumpers, and surveillance from two drone cameras. This large-scale eviction serves as a significant move to clear public land of unauthorized structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)