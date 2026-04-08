Left Menu

Mass Demolition at Mumbai's Mankhurd: 1,400 Huts Removed

A joint operation by Mumbai's civic body and administration led to the demolition of 1,400 unauthorized huts in Mankhurd, clearing a government plot. The eviction on 22-acre land included a vast deployment of personnel and machinery under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:04 IST
Mass Demolition at Mumbai's Mankhurd: 1,400 Huts Removed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive joint operation led by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office resulted in the demolition of approximately 1,400 unauthorized huts in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Wednesday.

The drive targeted a 22-acre government plot at the former Bombay Soap Factory site, which had been encroached upon along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The BMC implemented this eviction under Section 50 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, following directives from the Additional Collector of the eastern suburbs.

To accomplish the task, the BMC's M-East ward mobilized civic teams, including building and factory department officials, alongside police personnel. The operation utilized 200 laborers, heavy machinery such as three Poclain machines, seven JCBs, ten dumpers, and surveillance from two drone cameras. This large-scale eviction serves as a significant move to clear public land of unauthorized structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Strain: Iran's Concerns Ahead of Talks with U.S. in Pakistan

Diplomatic Strain: Iran's Concerns Ahead of Talks with U.S. in Pakistan

 Global
2
High Stakes: Iran's Uranium Dilemma and International Tensions

High Stakes: Iran's Uranium Dilemma and International Tensions

 Global
3
AdhyAI Summit Highlights India's Role in AI Innovation

AdhyAI Summit Highlights India's Role in AI Innovation

 India
4
Architect's Grim Confession: Solving the Gilgo Beach Murders

Architect's Grim Confession: Solving the Gilgo Beach Murders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026