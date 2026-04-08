Bihar Ramps Up Measures Against Counterfeit Currency at India-Nepal Border
The Bihar Chief Secretary announced increased measures to curb counterfeit currency near the India-Nepal border, including mandatory installation of banknote-sorting machines. Enhanced surveillance and more currency exchange centers will be established. Efforts to protect investors from fraudulent schemes and joint awareness campaigns about financial fraud were also highlighted at a recent meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar is stepping up efforts to combat the circulation of counterfeit currency in areas bordering Nepal, as directed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.
The state plans to install banknote-sorting machines in all local bank branches and enhance surveillance operations to thwart illicit activities.
Efforts to protect investors and educate citizens on financial frauds are being ramped up, thanks to legislative backing and joint awareness campaigns conducted by the Finance Department and the RBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)