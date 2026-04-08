We are not anticipating a dent to remittances, says RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:00 IST
We are not anticipating a dent to remittances, says RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta.
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